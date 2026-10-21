Electronic Arts is shutting down BioWare, the studio known for the role-playing games Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic. EA has also decided not to continue development of the next game in the Mass Effect series, which had been in development.

Electronic Arts' decision

The company confirmed the closure of BioWare in a statement. As The Verge reports, EA employees were informed about the end of work on the new Mass Effect in a separate announcement.

EA President and head of the company's studios Cam Weber and President and Chief Operating Officer David Tinson said the decision regarding BioWare was not made lightly. They called the studio one of those that helped shape the role-playing game genre. BioWare also published a closure announcement on social media.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Staff cuts

Amid the closure of BioWare, EA is also cutting about 400 employees, Bloomberg reports, as cited by The Verge. In their address to employees, Weber and Tinson noted that the gaming industry is changing rapidly and competition for players' time and attention is intensifying.

EA executives also said that over the past several months, the company had been reviewing its business, organizational structure and the capabilities needed to grow in the new stage of interactive entertainment.

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