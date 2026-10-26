In the United States, more than 300 employees of Boston Dynamics signed a petition calling for a halt to the supply of Spot robot dogs to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The company’s management, however, supported the deal and said the robots would not be used as weapons, Ars Technica reports.

A September 25 contract from the US Department of Homeland Security provides for a $1.3 million payment to Connecticut-based Radeco to supply ICE with four modified Spot robots. The petition was sent to Boston Dynamics executives in early September; about half of its signatures were anonymous. The company employs about 1,400 people in total.

Robots for inspections and hazard detection

Radeco sells a modified version of Spot called Cerberus. Under the contract, the robots are planned to be used to detect radiation, toxic gas leaks, and explosive threats in urban environments or disaster zones, as well as for remote observation and inspections.

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The platform is equipped with an oxygen sensor, a camera with 30x zoom, panoramic cameras, and an infrared thermal imaging system. It is also designed to accommodate a robotic arm that can move objects and open doors. The documents describe Cerberus as a system capable of independently moving through complex industrial sites and carrying out repetitive autonomous missions with minimal operator intervention.

Employees’ and company’s positions

The petition’s authors said cooperation with ICE creates reputational risks for Boston Dynamics and could complicate the recruitment and retention of specialists. They also referred to a September 4, 2025, raid by ICE and Homeland Security Investigations at a Hyundai Motor Group plant in Georgia, during which 475 mostly South Korean workers were detained. Hyundai Motor Group has been Boston Dynamics’ parent company since June 2021.

Boston Dynamics stressed that Spot is a tool for keeping people safe. Former interim CEO Amanda McMaster said in a letter to employees that the decision aligns with the goal of ethically developing intelligent machines. The terms of sale for Spot prohibit intentionally using the robot to harm or intimidate people or animals, using it as a weapon, or to enable the operation of a weapon. The company said that if these terms are violated, it may void the warranty, discontinue software updates and the license, and take legal action.

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