The MeshAgent malware may have given a suspected fraudster access to the screens of hundreds of online poker players, allowing them to see their cards during games. According to Engadget, which cites Wired, the campaign may have continued for a long time, and player losses on major poker platforms may have amounted to millions of dollars.

The superuser scheme

In poker, dishonest access to another participant’s cards is called a superuser strategy. According to Wired, the attacker used third-party tools that make it possible to run several poker games simultaneously to allegedly install MeshAgent on the computers of certain players.

The name of the suspected fraudster is known to the poker community, but Wired did not disclose it because this person has not been charged. The person also did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Response from poker services

Online platforms responded differently to reports of the attack. One service blocked the suspected fraudster’s account even before MeshAgent was publicly discovered, noting an abnormally high win rate and gameplay characteristics.

Other platforms, after the malware was discovered, released tools allowing users to check their computers for compromise. At the same time, one company, despite complaints from other players, allowed this user to remain active. It said it had found no evidence of compromised game results and would not compensate players for their losses.

Read us on