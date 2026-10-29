Meta has launched the AI app Style Sketch to create outfit options from items already in a user’s wardrobe. The app is available for iOS and Android in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, TechCrunch reports.

A virtual wardrobe from Instagram

Style Sketch can connect to Instagram and create a virtual wardrobe based on photos published by the user. Items can also be added manually: by photographing them, recording a short video or uploading an image from the device gallery.

The app then suggests clothing combinations based on the user’s style. Its description states that the generated outfits can be tried on a realistic model selected according to body shape and skin tone. The user can also choose a specific item from the wardrobe and receive outfit ideas built around it.

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Outfit planning for trips

The app has a clothing-planning feature for travel. To use it, users need to specify the destination, trip duration and planned activities. Style Sketch creates a daily outfit plan based on the weather forecast and travel itinerary.

The app was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. Meta did not respond to TechCrunch’s request. It is unknown whether the company plans a broader rollout of Style Sketch. Services that digitize wardrobes and suggest new clothing combinations are already on the market, including the startup Alta and Google Photos tools.

Style Sketch has become one of several new AI apps from Meta in recent months. The company has also released Waddle World, Pocket — a vibe-coding tool for games — and Vibes for quickly generating videos using AI.

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