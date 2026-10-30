AI law firm Crosby bids for Weil Gotshal assets — TechCrunch

AI-focused law firm Crosby has submitted a bid to acquire part of the assets of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, which is preparing to vote on dissolution. The proposal covers the trademark, brand, and some unspecified internal data of the firm, TechCrunch reports.

Crosby’s proposal

In addition to acquiring the assets, Crosby is working to hire some of Weil Gotshal’s 1,200 lawyers. The terms of the bid have not been disclosed, and its approval is not guaranteed.

Weil Gotshal confirmed to The New York Times that it is preparing to hold a vote on dissolution in the coming days. According to the publication, the firm began winding down after a likely leadership successor declined the role, several leading lawyers left the company, and a planned merger with Willkie Farr & Gallagher did not take place.

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AI law firm model

Crosby operates as a law firm rather than as a developer selling its own artificial intelligence tools to other companies. The startup says it uses AI to provide legal services at a speed that was previously unattainable.

The company has raised about $85 million in investment. In particular, in March Crosby received $60 million in a Series B round led by Lux and Index. Sequoia, Elad Gil, 01 Advisors, and Bain Capital Ventures also participated in the round. In 2025, the startup emerged from stealth mode with $5.8 million in seed funding.

The article does not indicate a link between the development of legal AI and Weil Gotshal’s problems. At the same time, if the bid is successful, the firm’s brand and part of its assets may pass to Crosby.

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