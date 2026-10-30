Starbucks is considering introducing personalized digital menus for customers pulling up to drive-thru service points. The company plans to explore solutions capable of recognizing member customers upon arrival, displaying personalized digital menus to them, and simplifying payment.

Personalization at drive-thru

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced these plans during an earnings call. As The Verge reports, the executive said the company would explore such technology use cases.

Starbucks did not name exact dates for the introduction of personalized digital screens. Niccol noted that the work is at an early stage: the company will test solutions, evaluate the results, and scale those that prove effective.

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AI models for baristas

Starting in 2027, Starbucks also plans to test AI models at drive-thru locations that will operate in the background. According to Niccol, they are intended to help baristas enter orders more accurately and quickly.

The company also plans to integrate AI into search and recommendation functions in the Starbucks app and may eventually allow conversational and agentic ordering. Starbucks has already begun allowing customers to place orders through ChatGPT and launched Green Dot Assist, an AI-based tool for employees that answers questions about recipes and service standards.

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