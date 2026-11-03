Sony is offering up to $400 for used PS5s through the Back Market trade-in program

Sony has begun sending notifications to users offering them the chance to trade in their used PlayStation 5 consoles through a trade-in program and receive up to $400.

The promotion is partnered with Back Market, a service Sony has been working with since 2024. The campaign is timed ahead of the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, when demand for gaming consoles traditionally spikes and new devices remain expensive.

The maximum compensation of $400 is available only for the standard PS5 model with a disc drive in excellent technical and cosmetic condition (Grade 0), provided that at least two DualSense controllers are included. The actual estimated value of each device is calculated individually and depends on the configuration, technical specifications, and whether it has a disc drive.

Although this offer is more favorable than those from some retailers like GameStop (which offers up to $275 in store credit for a console), selling on secondary marketplaces like eBay can fetch around $450–500. However, when factoring in fees and shipping costs, the difference compared to Back Market becomes negligible. The release of refurbished devices at a more affordable price is expected to help expand the PlayStation ecosystem and increase the number of PS Plus subscribers.

Source: Back Market.

Rockstar Games has released a new 90-second launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. The trailer showcases the atmosphere of Vice City with a Miami-inspired aesthetic and features a new track by the electronic duo Justice, who are composing the game’s soundtrack.

Xbox has secured exclusive rights to cloud-stream Grand Theft Auto VI upon the game’s release.

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