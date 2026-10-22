Samsung UK said that combined sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in Europe were 45% higher than sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This was stated in the company’s blog, Ars Technica reports.

Surge in search queries

According to Samsung, the number of search queries about the Z8 series in Europe rose by 460% during the week from September 6 to 12. Apple announced the foldable iPhone Duo on September 9. Throughout September, when the Galaxy Z Fold 8 entered the market, the number of search queries specifically about this model increased by 260%.

Samsung did not mention Apple or the iPhone Duo in its statement. At the same time, analysts had previously suggested, according to the publication, that the announcement of a foldable iPhone could have boosted interest in Samsung devices of this format.

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Pre-orders in the United States

Last month, Samsung said that pre-orders for the Galaxy Z8 series in the United States were on track to be 30% higher than last year’s figure. The company did not provide updated data on the U.S. market.

The company also did not disclose separate sales figures for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, nor did it report results for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung had previously stated that its larger foldable models accounted for about 80% of purchases of its foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a wider body than the Ultra version. Ars Technica notes that the wider format may be more convenient for watching videos, reading documents, and using apps in portrait orientation. Samsung’s wider model costs $1,900, while the iPhone Duo costs $2,000.

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