Apple has begun sales of the foldable iPhone Duo smartphone amid high demand and limited supply. The first batches of the devices have arrived at Apple stores in various countries, while smartphones have also started being received by customers who managed to place orders for delivery on launch day, NDTV World reports, citing Bloomberg News.

Queues outside stores

Due to the limited number of devices available for preorder, some people seeking to buy an iPhone Duo on launch day lined up outside stores. Apple allocated only a small portion of its inventory to customers without preorders.

On the evening before sales began, a queue of more than several dozen people without preorders gathered outside Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Similar queues also appeared in Asia and Australia.

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Prices and delivery times

The iPhone Duo starts at $2,000, while models with 2 TB of storage cost up to $3,199. The publication notes that this is a record price for a mass-market smartphone. New buyers on Apple’s website are being offered delivery in late January, although some early customers had delivery estimates initially indicating January revised to November or December.

Production of the model is complicated by new display technology and advanced hinge technology. The iPhone Duo is manufactured at only a limited number of facilities in China. The iPhone lineup generates about half of Apple’s revenue, and the Duo is the company’s biggest smartphone design change in nearly two decades.

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