Tesla and SpaceX have formed special committees to discuss a possible merger of the companies. The chief executive officer of both companies, Elon Musk, said this during SpaceX’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, The Verge reports.

Terms of the deal have not been agreed

According to Musk, the special committees of Tesla and SpaceX have not yet reached an agreement on the terms of any potential deal. He stressed that there is no guarantee the committees will ultimately approve a merger.

Musk called a possible combination of Tesla and SpaceX a good idea. At the same time, he noted that the decision on a potential deal would depend on the special committees of the two companies, rather than on him personally.

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Barclays assessment

Earlier this month, Barclays published a note to clients suggesting that a potential combination of Tesla and SpaceX could be announced before Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. The meeting is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

There is currently no agreement on the parameters of a possible transaction. Information about the discussions does not mean that a merger will be concluded.

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