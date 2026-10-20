Video: A humanoid robot capable of coordinating its entire body during physical exertion has been developed in Korea

Scientists at the Korean Institute of Advanced Science and Technology have developed a new version of the Humanoid v0.9 robot, weighing 75 kilograms, which is capable of pushing objects weighing up to 35 kilograms and lifting loads of up to 20 kilograms.

The platform’s key feature is the integration of locomotion and arm manipulation into a single control system. Thanks to the use of reinforcement learning methods and built-in visual feedback, the robot maintains its balance and adjusts its entire body’s position in real time while applying force to heavy objects.

During the demonstration, the robot used a vision system to recognize objects and precisely arrange them in the shape of letters. The researchers note that the development demonstrates the current capabilities of locomotor manipulation, though the system’s final maximum payload capacity under various operating conditions is still being determined.

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Source: Interesting Engineering.

Earlier in Beijing, China, the 10th Chinese Opera Culture Week opened at the Garden and Exhibition Park. The opening ceremony program combined traditional opera performances with artificial intelligence technologies: a digital character named Xibao served as co-host, and robots performed traditional opera movements alongside the actors.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that the company will be developing a humanoid robot. On the Sources podcast, he explained that a human form makes sense because doors, keyboards, and tools are designed for people.

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