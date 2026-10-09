Colonel Yaroslav Gudz took command of the 120th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Operational-Tactical Forces and received the unit’s battle flag. Among his priorities in his new position, he cited protecting the lives and health of service members, developing and deploying unmanned technologies, and providing adequate support to the personnel.

Yaroslav Gudz was born in the Kirovohrad region; he began his service in enlisted ranks, participated in the defense of Donetsk Airport, the liberation of Kherson and the right bank of the Kherson region, and later in combat operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River. From July 2025, he served in the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade; in July 2026, he became chief of artillery—deputy commander of the 120th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces—and has now taken command of the unit.

Source: 120th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces.

Colonel Dmytro Savon has become the new commander of the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade. He succeeded Mykhailo Kurakh, who had led the brigade since 2025 and has now become chief of staff of the 8th Airborne Corps. Savon has served in the military since 2001 and previously served as a battalion commander and deputy commander of the 80th Brigade.

In Ukraine, two unmanned systems battalions have been established in each brigade of the Troops of Operational Reaction.

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