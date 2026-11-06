On November 7, Ukraine will implement round-the-clock power outage schedules with up to four phases

On Saturday, November 7, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine.

According to the National Energy Company “Ukrenergo,” from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises, as well as hourly blackout schedules for all categories of consumers, ranging from two to four rounds.

The energy company emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change depending on the consequences of Russian shelling and urged citizens to follow updates on the official websites of regional power companies and to use electricity wisely while it is available.

This is stated in a press release from Ukrenergo.

In Kyiv, emergency power outages were implemented on the afternoon of November 6 at the direction of Ukrenergo.

Prior to this, residents of Kyiv’s Vynogradar neighborhood blocked a road due to a prolonged power outage.

Earlier, Zelenskyy criticized the work of Kyivvodokanal and spoke about personnel changes.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The center of Kyiv was left almost without power on the evening of November 5.

Read us on