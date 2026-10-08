Parents of first-graders can still receive 5,000 hryvnias from the government

Parents of children who started first grade this year can still apply for the “School Supplies Package” program. Applications must be submitted by November 1.

The government provides 5,000 hryvnias, which can be spent on school supplies, books, clothing, and shoes for the child.

You can apply for the benefit online through “Diyu” or in person at a service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. An application may be submitted by a parent, adoptive parent, guardian, or other legal representative of the child.

As of October 8, more than 196,000 applications had already been submitted, and nearly 186,000 of them had been approved. It is not possible to receive the funds in cash or transfer them to another card.

Source: Olena Kondratyuk / Ministry of Social Policy

Ukrainian families are already receiving their first payments under the state program “Schoolchild’s Package.” In the first phase of the initiative, the government allocated over 308 million hryvnias to nearly 61,000 families.

As a reminder, Alliance Bank and KredoBank have joined the “National Cashback” government program. Thus, the total number of partner banks in the program has increased to 22.

Read us on