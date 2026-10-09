Zelenskyy Discussed the Graham Act and Patriot Production with U.S. Congressmen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with a U.S. Congressional delegation consisting of Roger Wicker, Kevin Kramer, Mark Visi, and Dan Crenshaw. The talks took place amid air raid alerts and ongoing Russian drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

The main topics of discussion were the practical implementation of Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill to restrict funding for the Russian military machine and to expedite the licensing of missile production for the Patriot systems. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready not only to meet its own needs for ballistic missile interceptors but also to strengthen the security of the United States and its allies through joint production.

Source: Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

High-ranking representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. Senate called on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against Russia as provided for in the recently passed Graham bill.

Yesterday, September 16, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill imposing “hellish sanctions” against Russia and Iran: 262 in favor, 159 against. The bill, named after the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, was sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, where it remains to this day.

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