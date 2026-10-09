Ukraine's international funding depends on the Council's vote

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi called on members of parliament to support the bills on which the timely receipt of international financial aid depends. The government will also hold an extraordinary meeting to adopt the necessary decisions by October 15.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with parliamentary leadership and representatives of parliamentary factions, groups, and committees the bills that must be passed to ensure the timely receipt of international financial aid.

According to Koretskyi, the meeting participants reviewed the documents that should be prioritized during the upcoming plenary week. The Prime Minister emphasized that their adoption is crucial for Ukraine to continue receiving international financial support. “Today I participated in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Conciliation Board. Together with the parliament’s leadership and representatives of all parliamentary factions, groups, and committees, we discussed the bills that are a priority for all of us, the adoption of which is critically important during the upcoming plenary week,” the head of government said.

The Cabinet of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting

Koretsky expressed gratitude for the inclusion of the necessary bills on the parliament’s agenda and appealed to the deputies to support them during the vote. “Thank you for including these bills on the agenda. The timely receipt of international financial assistance depends on their adoption. I ask the members of parliament to support these bills on the floor,” the prime minister wrote.

At the same time, the government must do its part. To this end, the Cabinet of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting and adopt the necessary decisions. “For our part, we will also hold an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers to adopt the necessary decisions and complete the government’s part of the work by October 15,” Koretsky added.

Thus, the government expects that parliament will support the necessary bills during the upcoming plenary week. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt decisions within its authority by October 15. According to the prime minister, the timely receipt of international financial aid to Ukraine depends on the completion of these tasks. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel after participating in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Conciliation Council.

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