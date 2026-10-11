In the Lviv region, a man stabbed a TCC soldier

In the city of Sheptytskyi in Lviv Oblast, an unknown assailant attacked a servicemember from the territorial recruitment center. According to available information, the man stabbed the servicemember, who was part of the emergency response team.

“The incident occurred on October 11 at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tarnavskyi Street in Sheptytskyi. It has been preliminarily established that while conducting activities to inform the public about mobilization and verify military registration documents, the assailant attacked a soldier from the mobilization notification team and stabbed him, presumably with a knife, in the neck, after which he fled,” the law enforcement statement reads.

Other members of the notification team provided first aid to the victim and called an ambulance to the scene. The injured man is currently in intensive care.

“The following are involved in the investigation: an investigative task force and personnel from other units of the Sheptytskyi District Police Department, as well as criminal investigators and personnel from other police units in Lviv Oblast. Law enforcement is taking steps to identify and apprehend the suspect. The legal classification of the incident is currently being determined,” the police stated.

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