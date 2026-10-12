The prosecutor’s office filed a petition with the court demanding that the city authorities be ordered to establish the boundaries of the “Chervonokhutorski Lakes” landscape reserve of local significance.

It has been established that in February 2020, the Kyiv City Council designated the natural area comprising Velyke, Blakytne, and Rybalske Lakes, along with the coastal protection zone, as a nature reserve. The total area of the nature conservation zone in the Darnytskyi District is 12 hectares. This area is of significant importance for nature conservation, the environment, and recreation.

At the same time, for a long time, the boundaries of the nature reserve have not been established, a land-use plan has not been developed or approved, and information regarding restrictions on land use has not been entered into the State Land Cadastre. Furthermore, the regulations governing the nature reserve have not been approved, the necessary informational and protective signs have not been installed, and no conservation agreement has been formalized. The absence of clearly defined boundaries creates risks of unauthorized occupation and illegal use of the protected lands.

Consequently, the Darnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit requesting that the Kyiv City Council, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the Kyiv City Police Administration, and the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration to develop and approve the necessary land management documentation and to enter information regarding the boundaries of the “Chervonokhutor Lakes” nature reserve into the State Land Cadastre. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office will seek a court order to install mobile shelters in Kyiv. In Kyiv, Kyrylivske Lake was cleaned up following a Russian attack. Following the Russian strike, cleanup efforts continue at the contaminated lake in Kyiv.

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