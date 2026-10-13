A 204 million fine and confiscation of property: The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement with Artem Shil in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” case

The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement with former official Artem Shil in the case involving the embezzlement of funds from JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.” He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but will not have to serve the main portion of his sentence behind bars provided he complies with the terms of the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shilo must pay a fine of 204 million hryvnias. He was allowed to pay the amount over the course of a year in equal quarterly installments of 51 million hryvnias each.

In addition, the court barred him from holding positions involving organizational, managerial, administrative, or economic responsibilities in military units and law enforcement agencies for three years.

Artem Shilo will also be prohibited from leaving Ukraine without proper authorization. The ruling provides for the confiscation of his assets, including apartments measuring 183.5 square meters and 102.3 square meters, as well as funds totaling 325.7 million hryvnias.

What Is Known About the Artem Shilo Case

Artem Shilo is a former official of the Security Service of Ukraine who is linked to a case involving the alleged embezzlement of funds from “Ukrzaliznytsia.” According to investigators, the scheme involved a shell company through which money from the state-owned enterprise could be siphoned off.

In March 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had uncovered a scheme related to procurement for “Ukrzaliznytsia.” According to the investigation, members of the group may have embezzled the enterprise’s funds during the purchase of transformers at inflated prices.

Artem Shilo was detained in April 2024. Investigators considered him one of the key participants in the scheme. Shilo himself denied any involvement in the crime.

Subsequently, the investigation expanded to include the alleged activities of a shell company, which, according to law enforcement officials, was used to embezzle funds from “Ukrzaliznytsia” and launder illicit proceeds.

In September 2026, it became known that Artem Shilo and another defendant in the case were entering into plea agreements with investigators. And in early October, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement with real estate agent Oleksandr Liskovatsky, who was found guilty of aiding in the laundering of funds obtained through criminal means.

Thus, the case involving the embezzlement of funds from “Ukrzaliznytsia” continues to be resolved through court rulings regarding those implicated in the case.

As a reminder, Artem Shilo joined the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing directly from behind the wheel of his car.

One of Artem Shilo’s associates pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

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