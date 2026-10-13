According to her financial disclosures, Yulia Svyrydenko reported over 3.24 million UAH for 2025 for her work as a lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE). Meanwhile, Yegor Grygorenko, a member of the institution’s Board of Directors, reported a salary of 279,300 UAH for the same period. Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, also reported separate payments from the KSE.

This information was made public amid a public debate regarding payments to officials associated with the KSE and reports of the institution potentially being used to launder funds. Such allegations require separate investigation and do not, in and of themselves, constitute proof of any proven violations.

In his declaration, Yegor Grygorenko noted that he received a salary from the non-governmental organization “Kyiv School of Economics Institute” as a member of the KSE Board of Directors. For 2025, the total amount of his payments was 279,321 hryvnias.

At the same time, Yulia Svyrydenko, who headed the Ukrainian government during that period, declared 3,243,529 hryvnias in fees for her work as a lecturer at the KSE.

Thus, the amount declared by Svyrydenko is approximately 11.6 times higher than the payments received by Hryhorenko during the same period. However, these amounts relate to different types of work—teaching and membership on the Board of Directors—so without additional information about the scope and conditions of these duties, they cannot be considered fully comparable.

Another official who received funds from the Kyiv School of Economics for teaching activities is Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to her financial disclosure statement, in July and August 2026, she received two payments of 194,900 hryvnias each from the KSE. Both payments were made during the summer.

The article also claims that Mudra is implicated in a NABU case titled “Forest Gump,” and that in recorded conversations she allegedly discussed the possibility of laundering funds through the KSE. These allegations require confirmation through case files and official statements from law enforcement agencies. The mere fact of receiving honoraria does not prove involvement in illegal financial transactions.

The article also raises the issue of the amount of payments made to Ukrainian government officials associated with the Kyiv School of Economics. In particular, it is claimed that some officials received honoraria there that exceeded the salaries of rectors at leading universities.

It is separately noted that after her dismissal from the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko became the head of the Kyiv School of Economics.

At the same time, to fully assess the situation, it is important to distinguish between declared payments, the terms of the contracts, and allegations of possible violations. Information from the declarations allows for a comparison of the amounts indicated, but does not in itself establish the existence of corruption or the illegal origin of funds.

In August 2026, the average gross salary of employees in central executive bodies was 63,280 hryvnias, which is nearly 5,000 hryvnias less than the July figure.

The 2027 state budget of Ukraine proposes a significant increase in basic social standards. Specifically, this involves raising the minimum wage, the subsistence minimum, and the minimum old-age pension.

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