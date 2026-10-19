It will cost 91 billion hryvnia to restore Ukraine's railway infrastructure

According to preliminary estimates, the restoration of Ukraine’s damaged railway infrastructure could cost approximately 91 billion hryvnia.

According to the head of Ukrainian Railways (UZ), as of September 2026, more than 500 locomotives, over 1,700 freight cars, and 300 passenger cars, as well as specialized rolling stock, have been damaged.

According to a preliminary estimate, the approximate cost of restoring railway infrastructure damaged by hostilities is about ₴91 billion. At the same time, the company’s financial capacity remains limited: according to forecasts, Ukrzaliznytsia may end 2026 with a loss of ₴18 billion. The expected decline in freight traffic by approximately 21% also reduces the revenue needed for repairs and day-to-day operations.

In addition, Russian attacks on locomotives, bridges, and border crossings directly impact transportation operations. Due to the damage, railway workers are forced to halt traffic, evacuate employees, and adjust freight delivery schedules.

Among UZ’s top priorities at present are diversifying routes and border crossings, rerouting freight to alternative destinations, and protecting employees and key industry specialists.

This was announced by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia,” during a meeting chaired by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, as reported by Rail.insider.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported significant delays, with some trains operating on alternate routes.

Sixteen people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, educational institutions, and railroad tracks.

Russia also launched missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

Earlier, Russia struck Odesa and damaged a high-rise building.

On September 15, a Russian drone strike was recorded in Kyiv’s Svyatoshynsky District. Black smoke is rising from the site.

In the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, a strike was recorded on the grounds of a garage cooperative.

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