In Khmelnytskyi, people are discussing the unusual facade of a high-rise building

Social media users are actively discussing an unusual architectural feature on the facade of one of the high-rise buildings in Khmelnytskyi. A local resident posted a photo of the building showing a window that takes up almost the entire wall. The photo sparked a lively discussion online.

A local resident posted a photo of the building, drawing attention to a small window located high up on the solid facade wall. The author of the post called it a unique approach and suggested that it reflects a special artistic vision.

The photo shows a modern multi-story residential building. The main part of the wall is almost entirely solid, with the exception of one small window at the top. At the same time, rows of glass-enclosed balconies and windows line the sides of the building, creating a striking contrast with the central part of the facade.

Comments under the post were mixed. Some users don’t understand why this detail attracted so much attention, pointing out that the building isn’t an architectural landmark and that the city has far more serious problems. Others, however, began joking about the unusual placement of the window and speculating on why it might have been installed.

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