The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of individuals eligible for a deferment

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of individuals eligible for a deferment—adding members of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance and employees of its secretariat.

The Ministry of Defense noted that to qualify for a deferment, individuals must hold an academic degree and be employed full-time at the National Agency as their primary place of work.

Applications and supporting documents can be submitted through the Center for Administrative Services (CAS).

To apply for a deferment, you must visit the ASC in person and submit an application along with the following documents: a certificate from the National Agency confirming your full-time position at your primary place of employment; and a diploma certifying your academic degree.

The “Reserve+” app does not have a feature for applying for a deferral on this basis, so the application must be submitted in person through the ASC.

The ASC will forward the application and documents to the relevant Territorial Military Registration and Enlistment Office (TMREO), whose commission will review them and decide whether to grant the deferment. You do not need to visit the TMREO in person for this.

The ASC will notify you of the result. If the deferment is granted, information about it will also appear in your electronic military registration document in “Reserve+.”

Source: Ministry of Defense Telegram channel.

As a reminder, deferrals from mobilization are automatically extended in Ukraine.

A petition for a one-year deferment from mobilization following the birth of a child did not receive the required number of votes.