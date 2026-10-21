Photo: A concrete sculpture titled "Totem" was installed in Lviv; residents reacted

An unusual concrete sculpture in the shape of a giant head, titled “Totem,” has been installed in Lviv, sparking heated discussion on social media. Some users are trying to understand the artist’s vision, while others are criticizing the artwork and asking how much money was spent on its installation.

The new installation was unveiled as part of Lviv Sculpture Week. The concrete head stands at the intersection of Stepan Bandera Street and General Chuprynka Street.

As explained by the city council, the sculpture reflects the artist’s personal feelings and reflections. It is part of a series of artworks, each of which conveys specific images, experiences, or emotional states.

According to the artist’s concept, “Totem” is meant to symbolize the spiritual kinship among people and their connection to their own lineage. The work is executed in an archaic style.

After photos of the concrete head appeared online, a lively discussion ensued. Some users were critical of the artwork, noting that it evokes anxiety and fear rather than positive emotions.

Some commenters suggested that city residents are not yet ready to accept this form of contemporary art.

“Perhaps we haven’t yet matured enough for this kind of ‘high art,’” wrote one user.

Other commenters questioned the installation’s artistic value and its suitability for the urban space.

“A ‘spiritual connection with the community’—that’s way over the top! Something went wrong. Maybe the ‘architects’ and ‘artists’ took the wrong path?! I really don’t like their ‘works of art’ at all,” reads one of the comments.

Another user expressed dissatisfaction with the appearance of the new art installations in the city:

“Poor Lviv. Soon we’ll become the capital of hideous sculptures.”

Yet another commenter summed up their impressions succinctly: “Just awful.”

The issue of project funding sparked a separate wave of discussion. Users asked how much of the city budget had been spent on creating and installing the sculpture.

“Will anyone say how much the city budget spent on it?” asked one commenter.

Another commenter also inquired about the cost of the artwork: “How much did this ‘marvel’ cost Lviv?”

The post in question did not specify the exact amount spent on the sculpture.

Users were just as active in discussing what the new installation resembles. Due to the unusual shape of the concrete head, commenters suggested various associations—ranging from fantastical creatures to movie characters.

One of the most common comparisons was to a severed dragon’s head.

“It looks like a severed dragon’s head,” users wrote.

Others saw the sculpture as a representation of a Russian occupier.

“The first thing that comes to mind when looking at this ‘masterpiece’ is an orc’s head,” noted one commenter.

Another association involved fantasy films. Specifically, users compared the concrete head to a petrified troll from the movie *The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey*.

“It’s the head of a petrified troll from the movie *The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey*,” wrote one commenter.

Other comparisons included the character from “Alien” and even an asteroid.

“The head of a character from *Alien*,” suggested one user.

“An asteroid?” asked another.

During the discussion of Lviv’s “Totem,” users also mentioned the bust of William Shakespeare installed in Poltava, which had previously attracted attention on social media and become the subject of numerous jokes and critical comments.

One commenter ironically compared the two works of art:

“This isn’t a bust of Shakespeare! This is ‘high art’! (Bitter sarcasm!). They’re sculpting it just because they can!”

Thus, the new sculpture “Totem” has sparked a discussion about contemporary art in urban spaces. While some try to see it as a symbol of spiritual kinship and ancestral memory, others criticize its appearance and demand an explanation for the project’s cost.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council.

As a reminder, three sculptures of the Virgin Mary were found at the site of an old cemetery in Lviv, near Mazepa and Topolna Streets. The damaged figures may be the work of a well-known Lviv artist. They will be restored by students at the Trush College in Lviv.

Architect Yoon Kyung-sik on the essence of religious architecture — Korea Herald.

Architects focused on increasing profitability will gather at SALES FORUM'2026.

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