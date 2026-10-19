Starlink and Starshield satellite communication equipment ceases to function in various sectors of the front line when moving at speeds of 130–161 km/h. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a briefing by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These technical limitations negatively impact frontline logistics and complicate the deployment of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly mid-range strike drones and “Shahed” jet-powered interceptor drones. The head of state emphasized that the issue of restoring full-scale service operations will be raised again for discussion with international partners at all levels.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. government had signaled restrictions on the functionality of the Starlink and Starshield systems for Ukraine, after which SpaceX technically implemented these limits.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which impacted its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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