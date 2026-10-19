A fire broke out in an old church in Transcarpathia

A fire broke out at the Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in the village of Uhlya, Tyachiv District, Zakarpattia Oblast. The fire damaged the altar of the church, which was built in the 19th century.

On Monday, October 19, church clergy noticed smoke inside the building. Rescue workers from Tyachiv, Dubove, Dragovo, and the local fire department from the village of Chumalovo arrived at the scene.

“The fire broke out near the altar. While some firefighters were extinguishing the flames, others helped carry out church property. Due to heavy smoke, the firefighters worked in breathing apparatus,” the State Emergency Service reported.

The fire was extinguished within an hour. The blaze damaged the altar and church furnishings over an area of 10 m².

As seen in the State Emergency Service’s photo, the fire occurred at the Church of the Nativity of the Mother of God of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). According to Wikimapia, the stone church in Uhlia was built in 1875.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast.

The Russians destroyed the Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in the Kherson region.

In Kramatorsk, a fire broke out in a church following a Russian strike.





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