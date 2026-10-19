An underground workshop producing counterfeit alcohol was uncovered in Transcarpathia

Law enforcement officers from the Transcarpathian Department of the National Police’s Internal Security Directorate and detectives from the Transcarpathian Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation dismantled an underground network involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes.

During 29 searches of locations used for the production, storage, and transportation of counterfeit goods, authorities seized more than 48,000 liters of alcohol, more than 9,500 packs of cigarettes without excise tax stamps, over 1,000 bottles of bottled alcohol, and 5 vehicles.

Five participants in the scheme have been notified of their status as suspects in the illegal circulation of excise goods and the forgery of excise stamps (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 199, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). One of the suspects was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Source: National Police of Ukraine.

Earlier, in the Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers uncovered preparations for the illegal smuggling of counterfeit tobacco products across the state border.

As a reminder, the level of illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine in February 2026 showed a downward trend, standing at 17.6% compared to 17.8% in October of last year.

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