Officials from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly warned Ukrainian military leaders that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be halted if Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries.

According to The Kyiv Independent, U.S. officials called Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Office of the President, and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty. They demanded that Ukraine refrain from new strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in light of the energy truce announced by Donald Trump.

Among the possible measures of pressure mentioned were halting the transfer of intelligence and blocking the PURL mechanism, through which Ukraine receives U.S. weapons at the expense of allies.

According to the Financial Times, Palisa confirmed that he had received threats from representatives of the Trump administration. At the same time, information about a possible suspension of military support is based on media reports and statements from sources.

Source: The Kyiv Independent

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to take place in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during the war, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

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