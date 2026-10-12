The Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have refuted reports of an advance by Russian occupiers near the village of Sadky in the Sumy district. According to military officials, the report by the analytical project DeepState regarding an alleged change in the situation on this section of the front line is not true.

The corps emphasizes that Sadky and all adjacent positions remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the situation there is stable.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time DeepState has published unverified information and misled its readers. Before changing the line on the map, it is sufficient to contact the communications department of the 8th Airborne Assault Corps. We are open to cooperation,” the statement reads.

The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Video: Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate set up an ambush and neutralized two groups of Russian special forces.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 2,370 enemy targets. Among them were 619 Russian servicemen. This result ranks second in terms of the number of targets struck in the entire history of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on targets within the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, near the settlement of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (TSENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

Read us on