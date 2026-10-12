Former U.S. Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated that Russian oil refineries are legitimate military targets and called on Ukraine to continue striking them. In his view, Russia must be inflicted with significant economic losses, particularly in the oil and gas sectors. The retired U.S. lieutenant general made these remarks during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.

Former U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Keith Kellogg supported Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and called for increasing pressure on Moscow. He believes that Ukraine should continue to attack military targets on Russian territory to force the Kremlin to feel the consequences of the war it has unleashed.

During a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Kellogg was asked what advice he would give to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In response, the retired U.S. lieutenant general stated that the Ukrainian army should take out Russian oil refineries. “I would burn every damn oil refinery Russia has today; I would take them all out of commission. I would say: make them pay the price; bring the war to their doorstep. This is a military objective—strike these targets,” Kellogg said. According to him, Ukraine must continue to put pressure on Russia, in particular by striking facilities that are critical to the Russian economy and its ability to wage war.

Kellogg called Russian oil refineries legitimate military targets

The retired U.S. lieutenant general explained his position by noting that Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities, schools, and the civilian population. Against this backdrop, he considers Ukrainian strikes on military targets on Russian territory to be justified. “I would say to the Ukrainians: keep doing what you’re doing now; it’s the right thing to do. I know it’s hard to say, but you’re bringing the war to the Russians,” Kellogg noted.

He specifically emphasized that oil and gas industry facilities should be among the targets for which Russia must pay. According to Kellogg, strikes on this infrastructure could intensify economic pressure on the Kremlin and affect its ability to finance the war. “My position would be this: push it to the absolute limit; make them pay the price. And the price you’ll make them pay is something revolutionary—namely, their oil and gas industry. That’s exactly what I would tell the President of Ukraine,” he said.

Kellogg reiterated that he considers Russian oil refineries to be legitimate military targets. “This is a legitimate target. It is a military target. And I believe Ukraine is doing the right thing. They are striking these targets,” said the former U.S. presidential special envoy.

At the same time, his statement reflects Kellogg’s personal position. This definition alone does not mean that any oil refinery is automatically a legitimate target under international humanitarian law. The legality of a specific strike depends on the circumstances, in particular whether the facility makes an effective contribution to military operations and whether its destruction provides a concrete military advantage. Attacks must also adhere to the principles of distinction between military and civilian targets, proportionality, and precautionary measures.

Kellogg called for increased support for Ukraine

In addition to strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, Kellogg advocated for continued military, financial, and economic aid to Ukraine. He believes that international partners must do everything possible to ensure that the Ukrainian army can resist Russian aggression and that Moscow loses the resources needed to continue the war. “I believe we must do everything possible to support Ukraine militarily, as well as financially and economically, and to cripple the Russian war economy so that, once again, we reach the point where Vladimir Putin realizes he can no longer continue the war,” he stated.

Thus, Kellogg links support for Ukraine to the need to increase economic pressure on Russia. In his view, strikes against the oil and gas industries could be one of the factors that would make it harder to finance Russia’s war machine.

His remarks came amid ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure facilities. These strikes target enterprises involved in refining and supplying fuel. At the same time, their impact on the Russian economy and Moscow’s ability to wage war depends on the extent of the damage, the facilities’ capacity for recovery, and the situation on the energy market.

Kellogg, who previously represented the Donald Trump administration on issues related to Ukraine and Russia, also called for support not to be limited to military aid alone. He believes that economic pressure and support for Ukraine’s defense should complement one another. In his view, the goal of such measures is to make the Russian leadership realize that continuing the war will have increasingly severe consequences for the country. He made these remarks during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during the war, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

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