In Ternopil, a man transferred more than 56,000 hryvnias to a fake bank employee

In Ternopil, a 47-year-old man fell victim to a phone scam and lost 56,087 hryvnias. The scammer identified himself as a bank security officer and convinced the victim to transfer the money, allegedly to protect against fraudulent transactions.

A resident of the regional capital contacted the Ternopil District Police Department to report the loss of funds following a conversation with an unknown individual.

According to the complainant, the caller assured him that suspicious transactions might be taking place in his bank account, so it was necessary to protect his savings immediately.

Believing the fake bank employee, the man transferred 56,087 hryvnias to the specified bank card on his own. He later realized he had been the victim of fraud and contacted the police.

Law enforcement officials urge citizens to be cautious when communicating with strangers who claim to be bank employees. Do not disclose confidential banking information to strangers, and do not transfer money to unknown accounts at their request.

This was reported by the Ternopil Regional Police.

As a reminder, scammers call Ukrainians, posing as police officers, and claim that a relative has been detained or that a criminal case has been opened. They demand that money be transferred to “resolve the issue.”

Previously, the police exposed scammers who were swindling money under the pretext of government payments.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a woman embezzled nearly 8,000 euros from her own daughter.

Fake electricity bills: how to avoid falling for scammers’ tricks.

Scammers intimidated a 13-year-old daughter of a military officer and swindled $54,000 from her.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, a pre-trial investigation was completed into an organized group whose members posed as employees of Kazakhstani bank security services and tricked citizens into revealing their bank card details, after which they embezzled their funds.

In Volyn, the State Bureau of Economic Security uncovered tax evasion totaling nearly ₴28 million in the flower business.

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