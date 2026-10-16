Video: In the Carpathian region, a gray owl was released back into the wild after rehabilitation

In the Halych National Nature Park in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a gray owl was released back into the wild. The owl had been brought to the Rehabilitation Center in September from the village of Uhryniv near Ivano-Frankivsk. After recovering, the bird successfully returned to its natural habitat.

This was reported on the Galician National Nature Park’s Facebook page.

The owl underwent the necessary rehabilitation, after which it was released into a forested area within the national park.

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Park staff also shared unique footage of the bird’s return to the wild.

Earlier, rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book were discovered in the Chornobyl Nature Reserve.

As a reminder, in September, many grass snakes could be spotted in the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve. The snakes leave their hiding places to bask in the sun, hunt, and build up their strength before the cold weather sets in.

The Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve has shown feral cows that have settled on the territory of a former farm. According to representatives of the reserve, the animals move freely throughout the territory, find food and water on their own, stay together, and choose their own resting places.

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