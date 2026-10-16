Rescuers found tourists in the Carpathians who had gotten lost due to bad weather

In the Carpathians, due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions, four hikers found themselves in a difficult situation and required assistance from mountain rescue teams. One of the group members, born in 2004, became ill due to exhaustion.

On October 16 at 2:00 a.m., mountain rescuers received a report about a group of four hikers who were located between Mount Breskul and Mount Pozhyzhevska. Due to deteriorating weather and the exhaustion of one of the members, the group could no longer safely continue their route and required assistance.

“Due to deteriorating weather conditions and the exhaustion of one of the group members, born in 2004, the group needed assistance,” reported the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Despite the lack of communication with the hikers, rescuers managed to determine their location. Mountain rescuers from Vorokhta set out to assist them and reached the group.

All four hikers were escorted to the “Zaroslyak” training and sports center.

Rescuers urge hikers to take autumn weather conditions into account when planning mountain hikes. During this period, snow, low temperatures, strong winds, and limited visibility can significantly complicate travel.

Such conditions increase the risk of hypothermia, exhaustion, and disorientation, especially on high-altitude trails.

According to the Carpathian Mountain Rescue Service, as of 8:45 a.m., it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, and visibility remained limited. The wind was blowing from the north at a speed of 12 meters per second, and the air temperature was -5°C.

Rescuers emphasize that before heading into the mountains, it is essential to check the weather forecast, assess the difficulty of the route and your own physical capabilities, and have appropriate clothing and equipment. In adverse weather conditions, it is better to cancel the hike or postpone it to a safer time.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, despite it being fall, winter weather conditions have already set in.

On October 13, winter weather conditions—including snow cover and sub-zero temperatures—were recorded at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians. The weather in the highlands has rapidly deteriorated, with heavy cloud cover and significantly reduced visibility.

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