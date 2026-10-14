A 15-year-old boy died in the Poltava region after being poisoned

A 15-year-old boy died in the Poltava region after being hospitalized the day before with symptoms of poisoning. Doctors tried to save his life, but the boy died in the hospital.

According to law enforcement officials, on October 13 at around 4:00 p.m., the Mirgorod District Police received a report of the death of a 15-year-old boy. He had been taken to the hospital the night before with symptoms of intoxication.

Despite the doctors’ efforts, they were unable to save the teenager.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. The minor’s body was sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating all the circumstances of the tragedy, including what exactly caused the poisoning and under what conditions it occurred.

Final conclusions regarding the cause of death will be made after the necessary examinations have been conducted.

This was reported by the communications department of the Poltava Regional Police.

Earlier, the first case of poisoning from inedible mushrooms this season was recorded in the Irpin community. A man was hospitalized in critical condition, but his condition has now stabilized.

A hotel in Polianytsia was fined 350,000 hryvnias for poisoning children.

In Chisinau, the number of victims has risen following a poisoning incident at a luxury hotel.

In Zviahel, six children and two adults were hospitalized due to fast-food poisoning.

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