A woman who lost her husband and three children in a Russian attack died in a car accident

A traffic accident occurred near the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the death of a woman. Her seven-month-old child was hospitalized and is currently under medical supervision. According to the headline, the woman had previously lost her husband, a veteran, and three children in a Russian attack.

The traffic accident occurred on October 13 at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the “Nova Vodolaha–Vilkhuvatka–Rokytne–Mokre Rokytne” highway.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of a Ford Focus, traveling from Nova Vodolaha toward the village of Rokytne, lost control of the vehicle, veered onto the right shoulder, and struck a tree. The driver died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital,” law enforcement officials said.

A seven-month-old girl was injured in the accident and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. A 34-year-old male passenger also sustained injuries; he was taken to the hospital unconscious.

Investigators have entered details of the incident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to Suspilne, the deceased driver was Olga Krivogub, who lost her husband and three young children in a Russian airstrike in February. According to Yevhen Blagoveshchensky, director of the Kharkiv City Council’s Meshchaninov Hospital for Emergency and Urgent Medical Care, the child is in moderate condition: she has been diagnosed with a fractured rib, a lung contusion, and abrasions.

According to Alexander Yesin, head of the Novovodolzhsk community, a decision is being made regarding who will take custody of the child.

“There are two people willing to take the child in: the deceased’s sister and the brother of the deceased father,” Yesin noted.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a family with many children in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Following a Russian missile strike on a private home in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region on July 30, only the family dog, named Rocky, was rescued from the rubble. The dog was rescued by a journalist from the local publication “Svoi Kryvyi Rih.” The rest of the Voronov family, a family with many children, died as a result of the attack.

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