In Ivano-Frankivsk, officials are considering raising the fare on minibuses to 25 UAH

In Ivano-Frankivsk, private transit operators are proposing to raise the fare on minibuses from 20 to 25 hryvnias. City officials are considering linking the fare increase to the installation of validators for cashless payments.

Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv asked when private transit operators would begin using validators on public transportation.

Vasyl Kuzuk, head of the city council’s Department of Transportation and Communications, reported that the devices are scheduled to be installed on Route 21 on October 15. Route 34 will be next, after which the validators will gradually be rolled out on other routes.

According to Kuzuk, the plan is to equip most of the city’s private public transportation with validators by the end of 2026.

Martsynkiv noted that transit operators are proposing to raise the fare from 20 to 25 hryvnias. They suggest considering this potential fare increase in connection with the introduction of the validator payment system.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk City Council operational meeting

As of Sunday, October 11, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains had not changed prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas. According to the data provided, the highest fuel prices remain at OKKO, WOG, and Socar stations.

On October 9, the price of autogas changed at Ukrainian gas stations, while prices for gasoline and diesel at leading premium chains remained largely stable. At the same time, some operators lowered prices on certain types of fuel.

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