In the Chernihiv region, a doctor demanded a bribe in exchange for a medical report on the death of a soldier

In the Chernihiv region, a forensic medical examiner and his accomplice were notified that they are suspected of extorting and receiving unlawful benefits. According to the investigation, the man demanded $1,000 in exchange for a report that was intended to help the family of a deceased soldier obtain monetary compensation.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, both suspects were notified of charges of receiving and aiding in the receipt of an unlawful benefit by a public official, combined with extortion.

This relates to Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation established that in early October 2026, the doctor performed an autopsy on a deceased servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to investigators, he demanded $1,000 from the company commander, promising to state in the report that there was no alcohol or narcotics in the deceased’s blood and that the cause of death was heart disease.

This conclusion was necessary so that the deceased’s family could receive financial compensation for his death.

Once the company commander had gathered the required amount, he arranged a meeting with the second suspect—a nurse. It was to her that he handed over the previously agreed-upon money.

At the prosecutor’s request, the doctor was taken into custody, while his alleged accomplice was placed under house arrest as a preventive measure.

If found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison, along with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by the Investigative Division of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast, with operational support from the Strategic Investigations Directorate in Chernihiv Oblast of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, law enforcement officers in Lviv detained the head of the mobile X-ray unit at the outpatient clinic of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Western Region.

Earlier, the Supreme Court upheld an 11-year prison sentence for a former judge from Dnipro on bribery charges.

As a reminder, on September 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on a member of the Volyn Regional Council who is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

A judge from Zakarpattia, convicted of bribery, was released from prison early.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

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