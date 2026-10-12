The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a bill that has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. The bill provides that military personnel will be able to register for housing at their place of service, regardless of their registered or declared place of residence.

Due to the lack of registration at their place of service, thousands of military personnel have faced difficulties when applying for housing registration. The proposed changes are intended to remove this obstacle.

The proposed changes are intended to remove an administrative barrier that has prevented military personnel from always exercising their right to register for housing. This refers to situations where a service member is stationed in one locality but is unable to register their residence there.

Currently, military personnel cannot register their place of residence at the address of their military unit. At the same time, most of them do not have housing at their place of service where they could complete the necessary registration.

This creates a problem with being placed on the housing waiting list. In practice, a service member may need housing at their place of service, but the lack of local registration prevents them from obtaining the necessary documents. This is precisely the problem that the government’s legislative initiative aims to resolve.

The bill provides that military personnel will be able to register for housing directly at their place of military service. In this case, it will not matter where exactly the military personnel’s place of residence is registered or declared.

This was reported with reference to a post by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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