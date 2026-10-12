Some schools in the Rivne region are switching to distance learning

In the Rokytne community of Rivne Oblast, general secondary schools are temporarily switching to remote learning due to the deteriorating security situation. This decision was made following a meeting of the local commission on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations (TES and ES).

The town council explained that this necessary measure is aimed at protecting the lives and health of students and teaching staff and will remain in effect until the security situation in the region stabilizes. Authorities urged residents to strictly follow safety rules and respond to air raid alerts.

Source: Rokytne Village Council.

In Kyiv, officials explained how students will continue their studies during power and water outages.

A Russian drone attacked the Umka school near Kyiv.

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