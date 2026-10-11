Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, prepared a symbolic gift for U.S. President Donald Trump—a can of diesel fuel. According to the mayor, he presented it to the Americans who visited the city.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a gift—a can of diesel fuel. He announced this on his Facebook page.

“I bought some diesel. I’ll send it to Trump. Because many hands make light work—look, that’s how we’ll get it done,” wrote Anatoliy Fedoruk.

The mayor of Bucha decorated the canister itself with a trident and the words “Glory to Ukraine.”

“Americans visited Bucha today, so I gave them diesel in a canister with a Ukrainian touch. After all, that Russian fuel that Trump buys from Putin—and for which Ukraine pays with blood—would only last 14 hours for all of America,” the official explained.

“But seriously, history has proven time and again that deals with dictators come at a high price. And if a few hours of cheap fuel are worth such compromises, the bill for America could turn out to be much higher down the road. Whether there will be more diesel from Russia to America remains to be seen. But it will definitely make it from Bucha,” added Anatoliy Fedoruk.

Earlier, Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy responded harshly to Musk’s calls for him to step down.

Zelenskyy also outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Prior to this, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, had criticized Zelenskyy.

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