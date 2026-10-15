Major Taras Voznyuk, who previously served as commander of the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion of the 3rd Army Corps, has been appointed the new commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss.”

The corresponding order was signed by Army Commander Sviatoslav Zaits. Voznyuk replaced Colonel Oleksiy Chuzhikov in this position; under Chuzhikov’s leadership, the brigade carried out missions in the Sloviansk area.

According to sources in the Defense Forces, this appointment was the first personnel decision after the 11th Corps, to which the 10th Special Forces Brigade is subordinate, became part of the newly formed “Center” military group under the command of Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky.

Source: hromadske.

Colonel Dmytro Savon has become the new commander of the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade. He succeeded Mykhailo Kurakh, who had led the brigade since 2025 and has now become chief of staff of the 8th Airborne Corps. Savon has served in the military since 2001 and previously served as a battalion commander and deputy commander of the 80th Brigade.

In Ukraine, two unmanned systems battalions have been established in each brigade of the Troops of Operational Reaction.

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