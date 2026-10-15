Zelenskyy began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with the NATO Secretary General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The two sides coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

During the talks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia responded to the latest attempts by the U.S. to de-escalate the strikes by intensifying attacks against Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure. Since the start of the past 24 hours alone, Russian forces have launched nearly 1,000 attack drones and carried out several waves of ballistic missile strikes.

Amid constant shelling of residential buildings and critical infrastructure, Ukraine urgently needs to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems, particularly ballistic missile interceptors and ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. The situation is further complicated by restrictions on the operation of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, making the uninterrupted and consistent flow of defense aid from NATO partners even more critical. The head of state emphasized that assembling and promptly delivering new arms packages is a daily task that directly saves the lives of Ukrainians.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

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