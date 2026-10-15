Anti-corruption investigators are examining the assets of Khrystyna Dulib’yanyk, a member of the Drohobych District Council, who owns 18 plots of land

Ukrainian banks have received a request from anti-corruption investigators to search for bank accounts and transactions made in favor of or on behalf of Khrystyna Dulib’yanyk, a suspected member of the Drohobych District Council in Lviv Oblast.

Sources told UA.News

that the investigation has begun.

The request asks for information on the existence of accounts, their numbers, account balances, transactions conducted through them, payment purposes, counterparty identification data, the counterparty’s account number, and the counterparty’s bank code.

Anti-corruption activists are also interested in the balances of securities and other assets in the deputy’s family accounts, details of fund transfers between accounts, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s account numbers, and the counterparty’s code as a professional participant in the capital market and organized commodity markets.

Dulibianyk’s Declaration

The declaration of Khrystyna Dulibyanyk, a member of the Drohobych District Council in Lviv Oblast, states that in addition to two apartments and three residential buildings, her family owns several land plots and non-residential premises. Specifically, they own 18 land plots with a total area of 125,908 square meters and five non-residential properties.

The family also has substantial savings amounting to 7 million hryvnias and 10,000 dollars.

As a reminder, Ukrainian banking institutions previously received a request from anti-corruption officials to search for bank accounts and transactions conducted in favor of or on behalf of the alleged deputy head of the Customs Clearance Department No. 4 at the “Ustyluh” customs post, Viktor Stepanovich Kovalsky.

The assets of Lyudmyla Kravchenko, Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, were also investigated, and the financial transactions of her family members are currently being examined, in particular, Tornike Ugrekhelidze, chief specialist of the Electronic Services Reengineering Department within the Public Services Reengineering Directorate of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, who is reportedly married to Anastasia Kravchenko, the daughter of the Deputy Minister of Justice.

Earlier, Ukrainian banking institutions received a request from anti-corruption officials to search for bank accounts and transactions conducted for the benefit of or on behalf of the First Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspection in Lviv Oblast — Valery Vitkovsky, First Deputy Chief State Inspector for Environmental Protection of the Lviv Region at the State Environmental Inspection (SEI). This official prefers to accumulate wealth in cryptocurrencies.

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