The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, has detained five more people suspected of carrying out tasks for Russia. According to law enforcement officials, they set fire to vehicles belonging to the Defense Forces and volunteer organizations in various regions of Ukraine.

Details

In the Kyiv region, the SBU’s counterintelligence unit exposed a postal worker from Bila Tserkva who, acting on orders from Russia, set fire to a truck belonging to a local entrepreneur and volunteer.

The investigation revealed that Russian intelligence officers recruited the arsonist through a “honey trap”: they created a fake dating profile for a woman who convinced him to carry out tasks for Russia.

After being recruited, the agent purchased a fire starter and two towels, and later, following video instructions from his handler in Russia, set the volunteer’s vehicle on fire.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect within 24 hours of the crime being committed.

In Lviv, SBU counterintelligence officers detained another suspect. He turned out to be an unemployed man from Bukovina who, on the orders of Russian agents, attempted to set two military vehicles on fire.

It has been documented that the man came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers through Telegram channels, where he was looking for “easy” money while staying in Lviv.

To carry out the crime, he first coordinated the “targets” with his handler, then purchased gasoline at a gas station, set the vehicles on fire, and filmed the moment the fire broke out on his phone camera for a “report.”

SBU officers detained the suspect “red-handed” after he carried out the order.

In Zaporizhzhia, a local unemployed man recruited by Russian agents was detained after setting a truck on fire in Kyiv.

To carry out the crime, the agent purchased 5 liters of fuel at a gas station and set fire to a car parked on the side of the road.

In Ternopil, a student was exposed who had been recruited by the enemy “under a false pretense”—posing as a law enforcement officer—and instructed to set two cargo vans on fire.

The SBU’s counterintelligence unit caught the suspect “red-handed” during a video call with his handler in Russia as he was heading to the site of the planned arson.

Russian special services also recruited a resident of the Kremenets district of the region using this same scheme. Afterward, the Russians ordered him to set fire to the main entrance of a branch of one of Ternopil’s commercial banks.

During searches of the suspects’ premises, authorities seized cell phones containing evidence of their collaboration with the enemy, tools used to commit the crimes, and the clothing they wore while carrying out the arson attacks.

The detainees have now been notified of the charges against them under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

intentional destruction or damage to property by arson;

obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency.

They face up to 10 years in prison. In addition, the issue of a possible additional classification of the crimes as treason committed under martial law is being considered.

This was reported by the SBU press center.

Video: The SBU exposed a Kyiv woman who posted the locations of the capital’s air defense systems on social media.

In the Odesa region, a man was convicted of setting a woman on fire after she refused to have sex with him.

As a reminder, a Russian spy network was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Earlier, a female General Staff officer was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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