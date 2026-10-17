Gas Prices Have Risen: How Much Does Gas Cost on October 17?

As of October 17, Ukrainian gas stations have raised fuel prices again. Diesel and autogas saw the most significant price increases: at SOCAR stations, autogas now costs 52.90 UAH per liter, while diesel has exceeded 106 UAH at some stations. At the same time, gasoline prices remained unchanged at most major chains.

As of October 17, fuel prices in Ukraine vary depending on the gas station chain and the type of fuel. The most noticeable changes have affected diesel and autogas. Some operators have raised prices by one or two hryvnias per liter. At OKKO gas stations, Pulls 100 gasoline costs 102.90 UAH per liter, Pulls 95 costs 95.90 UAH, and A-95 Euro costs 92.90 UAH. Pulls diesel is sold for 105.90 UAH per liter, which is one hryvnia more than before. Euro diesel has also gone up by one hryvnia—to 102.90 UAH. Autogas costs 50.90 UAH per liter; its price has risen by one hryvnia.

At WOG stations, 100 Mustang gasoline costs 102.90 UAH per liter, Mustang 95 costs 95.90 UAH, and 95 Euro gasoline costs 92.90 UAH. Mustang diesel has gone up by one hryvnia to 103.50 UAH per liter. Euro-5 diesel is sold for 106.50 UAH. Autogas costs 51.50 UAH per liter, which is one hryvnia more than the previous price.

At SOCAR gas stations, NANO 100 gasoline costs 104 UAH per liter, NANO 95 costs 97.90 UAH, and A-95 costs 94.90 UAH. NANO Extro diesel is sold for 106 UAH per liter, while regular NANO diesel is priced at 105 UAH. Autogas costs 52.90 UAH per liter—its price has risen by two hryvnias.

At “Ukrnafta,” Energy 95 gasoline costs 91.90 UAH per liter, A-95 costs 88.90 UAH, and A-92 costs 86.90 UAH. Energy diesel is sold for 101.90 UAH, and regular diesel for 99.90 UAH. Both types of fuel have gone up by one hryvnia. Autogas has also risen in price by one hryvnia—to 48.90 UAH per liter.

At UPG gas stations, UPG 100 gasoline costs 99.90 UAH per liter, UPG 95 costs 91.90 UAH, and A-95 costs 88.90 UAH. UPG DIESEL has gone up by one hryvnia—to 102.90 UAH per liter. EURO DIESEL costs 100.90 UAH, with its price rising by 1.02 UAH. Autogas is sold for 49.90 UAH per liter—one hryvnia more.

Among the prices listed, the cheapest A-95 gasoline is offered by “Ukrnafta” and UPG—at 88.90 UAH per liter. The cheapest diesel on this list is also at “Ukrnafta”—99.90 UAH. The lowest price for autogas is at the same chain, at 48.90 UAH per liter.

The highest diesel prices in the data are recorded at WOG—106.50 UAH per liter—and SOCAR, where NANO Extro diesel costs 106 UAH. Autogas is most expensive at SOCAR—52.90 UAH per liter. Prices may vary depending on the specific gas station and type of fuel, so it’s worth checking the current price at your chosen chain before refueling.

As of October 16, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.55 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 100.84 UAH.

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

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