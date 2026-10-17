Rain, fog, and a drop in temperatures are forecast for Ukraine on October 17

Forecasters are predicting cool weather in Ukraine today, October 17. Rain, fog, and cloudy skies are expected in several regions.

It will be cloudy in Ukraine

today. Moderate rain is expected during the day in the southern and southeastern regions.

In the morning, there will be fog in the southern part of the country, as well as in the Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Winds will be from the east and southeast, and from the northwest in the west and southwest of the country, at 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 13–18°, up to 21° in the eastern regions, and 8–13° in the western regions.

In Kyiv today, it will be cloudy with light rain in some areas. The wind will be from the east at 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures across the region will range from 13–18°, and in Kyiv from 14–16°.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the meteorologist’s forecast, an improvement in weather conditions can only be expected next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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