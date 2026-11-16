Bryukhovetsky was posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom to Vyacheslav Bryukhovetskyi, honorary president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

The award was granted for his contribution to the development of Ukrainian education and science, the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, civic activism, and the nurturing of patriotic youth. The corresponding decree, No. 1117/2026, was published on the president’s website.

Bryukhovetskyi was one of the initiators of the People’s Movement of Ukraine, and in 1991 he spearheaded the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Under his leadership, the university introduced independent entrance exams, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, and a free choice of academic disciplines.

In 2007, Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Thursday, November 12, Hero of Ukraine, distinguished literary scholar, educator, and public figure Vyacheslav Bryukhovetskyi passed away at the age of 79. News of the death of one of the founders of the People’s Movement of Ukraine and the initiator of the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy became known on Friday, November 13.

Earlier, Volodymyr Horbenko—a Ukrainian choir conductor, composer, and arranger—passed away at the age of 86. For many years, he led the veterans’ choir at the Mykolaiv Regional Palace of Culture, and his work earned him recognition beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Earlier, the designer and co-founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week passed away at the age of 58.

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