November 18 is Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeant’s Day. This is a professional holiday for military personnel responsible for training personnel, maintaining discipline, and ensuring the smooth operation of units. The year 2026 will mark seven years since this date was first observed.

What Role Do Sergeants Play in the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The sergeant corps is an important part of the military command structure. Sergeants not only serve as junior commanders but also train service members, enforce discipline, maintain morale, and help units operate in a coordinated manner.

At the tactical level, they participate in organizing and executing combat missions, coordinate the actions of subordinates, monitor the readiness of personnel and equipment, and ensure that orders are carried out.

During a full-scale war, the importance of the sergeant corps has grown significantly. The cohesion of units and their ability to carry out assigned tasks depend on the experience, professionalism, and decisions of these military personnel.

History of Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeant’s Day

Sergeant’s Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established on April 19, 2019, by Presidential Decree No. 153/2019. The decree provides for the annual observance of this professional holiday on November 18.

The date was chosen to honor the dedication, responsibility, and professionalism of sergeants and senior non-commissioned officers, as well as their courage and heroism in the fight for Ukraine’s freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

The establishment of this holiday was part of changes to the military command structure and the development of a professional sergeant corps. One of the goals of reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine was to bring military training, command, and leadership in line with NATO standards.

Sergeant’s Day in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was first observed on November 18, 2019. Since then, this date has become an occasion to thank the service members who ensure the day-to-day operations of military units and maintain the combat readiness of the Ukrainian army.

What ranks belong to the sergeant corps?

In the Ukrainian military, the sergeant and non-commissioned officer ranks are divided into three categories: junior, senior, and higher. These include the following ranks:

Junior sergeant ranks: junior sergeant, sergeant.

Senior sergeant ranks: senior sergeant, master sergeant, staff sergeant.

Highest sergeant ranks: master sergeant, senior master sergeant, chief master sergeant.

In the Ukrainian Navy, these ranks correspond to the senior non-commissioned officer ranks.

The system of military ranks for enlisted personnel and non-commissioned officers is aligned with NATO standards. It provides for a division of responsibilities and a clear hierarchy. Depending on their position and specialty, non-commissioned officers may perform command, staff, instructional, or specialized duties.

A Prose Message Celebrating Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeant’s Day

On Ukrainian Sergeants’ Day, it is traditional to congratulate military personnel on their professional holiday and thank them for their service, courage, and dedication to their oath.

Sample greetings:

Happy Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeant’s Day! Thank you for your responsibility, resilience, and dedication to your military oath. We wish you good health, strength, reliable comradeship, and a swift victory for Ukraine! Happy professional holiday! May you have the strength and inspiration to carry out all your tasks, may reliable comrades always be by your side, and may the love, support, and warmth of your family await you at home. We wish you good health, resilience, and a peaceful future! Congratulations to the sergeants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Your daily work, professionalism, and ability to lead others are of great importance to the Ukrainian military. Thank you for your service and for defending the nation. May you have strength, courage, and a victorious return home! Happy Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeants’ Day! We wish you confidence in your abilities, wise decisions, robust health, and the support of your loved ones. May every combat mission be successfully completed, and may peace reign over Ukraine! We sincerely thank all members of the sergeant corps for their dedication to Ukraine, their sense of responsibility, and their courage. We wish you resilience, fortitude, the respect of your comrades, and a swift return to peaceful life!

Poems Celebrating Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeants’ Day

Warrior, be brave and strong;

May the faith in your soul never fade.

May your path be victorious,

And may reliable comrades stand by your side.

May you have enough strength and inspiration;

may worries pass you by.

Good health, courage, kindness,

and victory for Ukraine!

For your courage, endurance, and bravery

, We thank you today.

May life bring you joy,

And may fate grant you peace and happiness!

May your service be protected by fate,

and may you have plenty of courage and willpower.

May your loved ones eagerly await your return home,

and may victories unite Ukraine!

Happy Sergeant’s Day to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

On November 19, Ukraine will celebrate Hydrometeorological Service Workers’ Day.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Orthodox believers following the New Julian calendar will honor the memory of the holy martyrs Plato and Roman.

International Students’ Day was observed in Ukraine and around the world.

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