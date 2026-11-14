Yegor Burkin: Call centers in Ukraine had a monthly turnover of $2–3 billion

Yegor Burkin, a figure in the NABU “Carthage” case, gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he discussed the monthly turnover of call centers, their total number in Ukraine, and the need for protection for such businesses.

“There were about 1,500 call centers in Ukraine in

total. And in my view, the monthly turnover—the money that flowed into Ukraine and ended up not only with law enforcement officials, but by everyone—from rank-and-file employees at these call centers to managers, middle management, and the law enforcement agencies themselves—ranged, in my estimation, from two to three billion dollars a month. “That adds up to a very substantial amount per year,” Burkin said.

He also added that all of his call centers are currently closed. Previously, they operated in many countries, but Burkin did not specify their exact locations.

He noted that they also had to pay “protection money” to prevent officials from constantly raiding the call centers’ offices and confiscating equipment.

“The workers react very negatively to this. When people constantly come to you and simply seize the equipment, your staff scatters and you can’t get any work done. To keep them from harassing me with inspections and paralyzing my business, I had to pay,” Burkin said.

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As a reminder, Yegor Burkin, a figure in the NABU “Carthage” case, spoke about his call centers and, more generally, the types of fraud call centers engage in in Ukraine.

In the same context, Burkin explained his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus.

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals implicated in Case U420, during which they discussed the possibility of physically assaulting journalists who were covering the activities of a chain of stores.

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