Yulia Yatsyk's ex-fiancé, Alexander Ignatyev, commented on his breakup with the member of parliament

Alexander Ignatyev, a military officer and former fiancé of People’s Deputy Yulia Yatsyk, spoke out for the first time following the news that their relationship had ended. He declined to comment on the details of his personal life but did react to a photo of the lawmaker in a wedding dress.

Yulia Yatsyk and Alexander Ignatyev had been in a relationship for about four years. After news of their breakup broke, the military officer received inquiries from the public and media representatives regarding his personal life.

Ignatyev admitted that he did not expect to find himself in the public spotlight, but decided to answer the questions just this once. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not comment on Yulia Yatsyk’s post or her account of their relationship.

“I’ll respond just this once: matters of personal life, marriage, and private relationships should remain exclusively between two people. Out of deep respect for our history, I will not comment on a single word from Yulia Yatsyk’s post,” the military officer explained.

Despite his refusal to discuss the details of the breakup, Oleksandr Ignatyev reacted to a photo of his ex-fiancée in a wedding dress, which she shared on social media.

The soldier admitted that he never actually saw Yulia Yatsyk in her wedding dress in person. At the same time, he complimented her appearance, personality, and intelligence.

“The bride is incredibly beautiful and looks stunning in this wedding dress—exactly as I always imagined her. I wasn’t meant to see her in person. Yulia is just as beautiful in spirit and intellect. Considering the matter completely closed, I’m putting a taboo on any further discussion,” Ignatyev concluded.

Thus, Yulia Yatsyk’s former fiancé made it clear that he does not plan to publicly discuss the reasons for the breakup or the details of their relationship.

Ignatyev shared this on social media.

As a reminder, renowned Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and his wife Kateryna celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on September 25. To mark the special occasion, the athlete’s wife publicly addressed him and shared photos of the two of them together.

The wedding of actress Natalka Denysenko and Yuriy Yaroshenko took place back in early August, but details of the celebration are still being actively discussed online. The actress herself continues to share comments about this important event.

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